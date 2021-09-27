Casper Brown, age 86, of Valley passed away on Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, at the Bethany House in Auburn.

Casper was born in Randolph County, Alabama on April 12th, 1935, to the late Rev. Aubrey Charlie Brown and Lois Bailey Brown. In addition to his parents, Casper was preceded in death by his wife Rosie McClellan Brown, brother, James E. Brown, Sr., and sisters Vivian Nixon and Augusta Carson.

A longtime resident of the Valley area, Casper Brown committed his life to his faith, his family and his community. He spent over 40 years singing gospel music with the Brown Brothers Quartet and was a former minister of music and long-standing deacon at West End Baptist Church.

A self-proclaimed comedian, Cap never met a stranger and spent his days helping everyone around him find a little more joy in life.

He was a proud father, brother, grandfather, and GG who gifted the world with his big heart and contagious laughter. Casper is now reunited with his loving wife of over 50 years… and continuing to show off his pride and joy in Heaven.

Casper is survived by his children, Timothy Casper Brown, Keith Murry Brown (Teressa) and Detra Mae Brown (Meade); siblings, Ford Brown (Pat) and Billy Brown (Betty); grandchildren, Erica Ann Brown, Monica Brown Medlin (Alex), Bradley Timothy Brown, James Garrard and Price Garrard; great-grandchildren, Jackson Medlin, Bailey Medlin and Amelia Garrard; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and many extended family members.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021, at noon EDT at the West End Baptist Church with Rev. Don Downs officiating. Interment will follow in Resthaven Cemetery. Casper’s family will be receiving friends at the church on Wednesday from 11 a.m. EDT until the service hour.

Flowers will be graciously accepted, or memorials may be made in Casper’s memory to the West End Baptist Church Building Fund.

Please visit his memorial tribute page at www.johnsonbrownservicefh.com to leave a kind word for his family, share a memory of Casper, or to light a remembrance candle in his memory.

Johnson Brown-Service Funeral Home in Valley is directing.

