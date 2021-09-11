Ms. Catina Nicole Thomas, 49 of Roanoke, AL passed away on Friday, Sept. 3, 2021.

Public viewing will be held on Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, from 1 p.m. until 6 p.m. CST at Silmon-Seroyer Funeral Home Chapel in LaFayette.

Graveside services will be held on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, at 11 a.m. CST at Sky View Memorial Gardens in Five Points, AL, Minister Steve Joiner officiating.

Ms. Thomas is survived by her two sons: Saquavion Burdette and Sequonte Burdette, both of Roanoke, AL; two daughters: Sequoyah Burdette and Saquondah Burdette, both of Roanoke, AL; four grandchildren: Jayden Holliday, Jordan Higgins, and Messiah Burdette, all of Roanoke, AL and Carson Burdette of Oxford, AL; her mother, Katie Ruth Thomas of Roanoke, AL; five sisters: Cindy (Larry) Dennis of Fairburn, GA, Tonya Brown of LaGrange, Starlitha Thomas, Jimeshia McCullough, and Nikita Thompson, all of Atlanta; seven brothers: James Hughley, Charles Hughley, Jimmy Thomas, Malito Thomas, all of Roanoke, AL, Alan Hughley of Valdosta, GA, Tabborious Thompson and Jimmar Thompson, both of Atlanta; a very special cousin who was her best friend, Timesia Berry of Roanoke, AL; and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. To sign the online guest book and express condolences, please visit www.silmonseroyerfh.com. Silmon-Seroyer Funeral Home in Lafayette is handling the arrangement.

