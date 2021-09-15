Chambers County Sheriff’s Department arrest reports for Sept. 15

› Timothy Arnold Hendrix, 26, of Roanoke, AL was arrested for Burglary 3rd Degree, Theft of Property 1st Degree, and Attempt to Elude a Law Enforcement Officer

› Korin Cox, 21, of Lanett, AL was arrested for Failure to Appear – Driving with a Learner’s Permit

› James Lashon Whitlow, 47, of Lanett, AL was arrested for Attempt to Elude a Law Enforcement Officer

