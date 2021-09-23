Chambers County Sheriff’s Department arrest reports for Sept. 24

Christopher Joseph Alford, 34, of Opelika, AL was arrested for Failure to Pay – Driving while Revoked, Failure to Appear – Driving while Revoked, Failure to Appear – Operating a Vehicle without Insurance, Failure to Appear – Failure to Register a Vehicle

Demetrus Lakeith Drake, 41, of Camp Hill, Al was arrested for Criminal Mischief 1st Degree

Ethan Tai Slade, 18, of Cusseta, AL was arrested for Failure to Appear – Expired Tag

Brett Stafford Stephens, 18, of Valley, AL was arrested for DUI

