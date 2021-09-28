Chambers County Sheriff’s Department arrest reports for Sept. 28

Cameron Jerome Johnson 31, of Five Points, Failure to Appear- Driving while Suspended

Jaquavouis Q. Ross 27, of LaFayette, Failure to Appear- Driving while Suspended

Sierra Wright 27, of Roanoke, Domestic Violence 3rd

Deshazeio Timez Johnson 23, of Opelika, Failure to Appear- Driving while Suspended

David Jake Marcum 69, of Valley, Sex Offender Registration Notification Act

John Davenport Denney 40, of Roanoke, Theft of Property 1st, Burglary 3rd, Grand Jury Indictment- Theft of Property 1st, Grand Jury Indictment- Burglary 3rd

Phillip L. Richardson 64, of LaFayette, Criminal Trespass 3rd, Harassment

Montia Antwaun Dowdell 31, of Lanett, Failure to Appear- Failed to Dim Headlights

