Chambers County Sheriff’s Department arrest reports for Sept. 28
Cameron Jerome Johnson 31, of Five Points, Failure to Appear- Driving while Suspended
Jaquavouis Q. Ross 27, of LaFayette, Failure to Appear- Driving while Suspended
Sierra Wright 27, of Roanoke, Domestic Violence 3rd
Deshazeio Timez Johnson 23, of Opelika, Failure to Appear- Driving while Suspended
David Jake Marcum 69, of Valley, Sex Offender Registration Notification Act
John Davenport Denney 40, of Roanoke, Theft of Property 1st, Burglary 3rd, Grand Jury Indictment- Theft of Property 1st, Grand Jury Indictment- Burglary 3rd
Phillip L. Richardson 64, of LaFayette, Criminal Trespass 3rd, Harassment
Montia Antwaun Dowdell 31, of Lanett, Failure to Appear- Failed to Dim Headlights
Lanett arrest reports for Sept. 28
Vandal Ross, age 49 of Lanett, Al was charged with Domestic Violence 2nd Assault and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia Nakisha... read more