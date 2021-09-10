Chambers County woman allegedly exaggerated or made up illnesses, abused 2-year-old

A Chambers County woman has been indicted for allegedly abusing a two-year-old child by exaggerating, fabricating and/or inducting illness symptoms on multiple occasions.

Shanna Crowder was indicted by a Chambers County Grand Jury on Sept. 3 for aggravated child abuse of her son. The indictment alleges that Crowder willfully maltreated a child under the age of six years old by exaggerating, fabricating, and/or inducing illness symptoms in said child on multiple occasions.

Crowder was arrested on the indictment, aggravated child abuse first degree, on Sept. 8 and taken to the Chambers County Detention Facility.

The initial investigation began Dec. 30 when the Chambers County Sheriff’s Office received a report of suspected child abuse. Investigators conducted an investigation through what is

commonly referred to as Munchausen Syndrome by proxy.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

