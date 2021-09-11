Mrs. Charmette R. Williams, 49, of Jackson’s Gap, AL passed away on Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021.

Public visitation will be held on Friday, Sept. 10, 2021 from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m. CST at Silmon-Seroyer Funeral Home Chapel in LaFayette.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021 at 2 p.m. CST at New Covenant Church in Dadeville, AL. Burial will follow in Shady Grove Baptist Church Cemetery in Jackson’s Gap.

Mrs. Williams is survived by her husband, McKenzie Williams of Dadeville, AL, three daughters, Ciera S. Russell and Ravon Johnson, both of Alexander City, AL, and Doniesha Johnson of Jackson’s Gap, AL, one stepdaughter, Trease Townsend of Alexander City, AL, two sons, Brent Russell of Alexander City, AL and Shakell Russell of Jackson’s Gap, AL, one stepson, Melvin Townsend of Dadeville, AL, mother, Shirley A. Russell of Dadeville, AL, three brothers, Lorenzo (Lo) Russell of Eugene, OR, Andre (Allison) Russell of Dadeville, AL, and Wilbur (Samantha) Russell of Camp Hill, AL, five sisters: Sharon D. Russell, Amy Russell and Angela Y. Russell, all of Dadeville, AL, Tammy Russell of Savannah, GA and Kathy (Mickey) Doss of Camp Hill, AL, thirteen grandchildren, and a host of uncles, aunts, nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.

To sign the online guest book and express condolences, please visit www.silmonseroyerfh.com.

Silmon-Seroyer Funeral Home in Lafayette is handling the arrangements.

