Commercial vehicle overturned, blocking roadway on Highway 50

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, a single-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 5:19 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 2, has resulted in a commercial vehicle overturning and blocking the roadway. The crash occurred on Alabama 50 near the 48-mile marker, in Chambers County. ALEA spokesman, Corporal Jeremy Burkett confirmed to the Valley Times-News that there were no injuries in this accident.

The Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT) is currently on scene assisting with traffic that is being diverted onto Chambers County 84. ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division will continue to monitor and provide updates accordingly.

