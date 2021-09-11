Mr. David “Bandy” Wallace, Sr., 83 of Lanett passed away on Monday, Sept. 6, 2021.

Public visitation will be on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. EST at Silmon-Seroyer Funeral Home Chapel in Lafayette.

Graveside services will be held on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, at noon EST at Galilee Baptist Church Cemetery in Opelika, Pastor Rodney Jones officiating.

Mr. Wallace is survived by one son, David Lee Wallace Jr. of Lanett; a devoted granddaughter, Shawanda Morgan of Opelika; one sister, Mary (James) Wright of Cusseta, AL; and a host of grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Silmon-Seroyer Funeral Home in Lafayette is handling the arrangements.

