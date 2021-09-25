Family, friends to raise money for pediatric cancer research

On Saturday, Sept. 25 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. eastern time, a lemonade stand will raise money for pediatric cancer research at Daniel’s Drive Inn at 210 US-29 in Valley. The fundraiser is being conducted through the Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation for Childhood Cancer, a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization. An event description written by event organizer Makenzie Hadaway says that when she was 11, she lost one of her good friends, Meagan Bonner, to childhood cancer. She named her daughter, who was born on the day Bonner died, after her childhood friend.

“It’s easy to scroll past posts about children that have cancer,” Makenzie wrote. “It’s too hard to look at. But we have to bring awareness to this disease. Only 4% of federal cancer research funding goes to study pediatric cancer. Out of 34 FDA approved cancer treatments, only two of these drugs have been approved to specifically treat children with cancer.”

Makenzie wrote that only 4% of the national budget for cancer research is for pediatric cancer.

“Only lemonade will be “sold,” Makenzie said in an interview. “We’re not asking for a set price; We’re just asking for a donation in exchange for a cup of lemonade. But everyone does need to go ahead and grab a burger from Daniel’s while they’re there, too.”

Makenzie said she is holding the lemonade stand on Sept. 25 because September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month.

“I wanted to have enough time to plan the event but still be able to have it in September,” she said.

The stand will be run by Makenzie Hadaway; her mother, Lisa Maulden Hadaway; her sister in law, Karlee Oliver Hadaway; her friend, Karlee Beasley; and others.

“Meagan Bonner’s cousin, Sami Jo Walker, is coming,” Makenzie said. “My grandmother, Diane Freeman, and friend, Dakota Buice, are coming. We’re really hoping a lot of kids show up so they can help us pass out lemonade, too. The more, the merrier.”

Makenzie also said her cousin, Lindsey Doughman, and boyfriend, Trent Humphrey will be helping. The group’s fundraising goal is $1,000. To donate online, go to https://www.alexslemonade.org and search for E2686469. Click on the result and click Donate.

“I just want everyone to know that yes, it’s hard to think about kids with cancer,” Makenzie said. “But please don’t look away and get sad. Get involved.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

