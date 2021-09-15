Geneva Lauderdale, 84, formerly of Malone, AL, passed away Sept. 6, 2021.Funeral services will be held at Malone Baptist Church in Malone, AL at 11 a.m. Sept. 16.

Geneva was born in Malone to Odell Noles and Agnes (Sherrer) Noles on Jan. 10, 1937.

She is preceded in death by her parents, two sisters Murriel Horne and Debbie Nunn, daughter, Pamela Jenkins, son, William Roy Pinkard, and her husband, John Herschel Lauderdale.

Her memories will be cherished by her brother, Anthony “Sonny” Noles, daughter, Lynn Lauderdale, grandchildren, Katie Harris, Mahali Engstrom, Autumn Abrahamson and Jon Puckett and four great grandchildren, Jaylynn Haines, Alena Jackman, Tormund Abrahamson and Odin “Bash” Puckett.

Geneva loved watching old western movies, especially if John Wayne was the main character. When she wasn’t working, she could be found quilting, crocheting or sewing. She loved to make things for her family to give as Christmas and birthday gifts. She also enjoyed gardening.

After a recent surgery, she moved to North Dakota to live with her daughter and next door to her granddaughter and great-grandson. She was able to experience a beautiful summer before her passing.

