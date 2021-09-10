Mr. Jack Lee Nolan, age 85, of Huguley passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021, in Opelika. He was born on June 22, 1936 in Columbus, Georgia to the late Willie and Ollie Mae Nolan.

Mr. Nolan is survived by his wife of 62 years, Sue Nolan; daughters, LeAnne (Bud) Knowles and Lisa (Ken) Smith, both of Valley; grandchildren, Brooke (Bryant) Lumpkin of Valley, Zach (Joni) Clay of Lagrange, Jared Clay, Jeremy Clay, both of Valley, Jenna (Evan) Chambers of Birmingham, and Taylor (Corey) McDonald of Lanett; great grandchildren, Hunter Nolan Clay and Eliza Anne Lumpkin.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Billy Nolan.

“Mr. Jack“ had 3 loves of his life: God; his precious wife of 62 years, Sue, whom he affectionately called “Honey;” and his family.

He loved to dote on his family and also had to occasionally brag. He spent his life serving the Lord with some of his best friends: Billy and Jaqueline Richardson, Floyd and Floy Akins and Anne and Lynn Ford.

They loved to travel together, especially to Pigeon Forge. He also loved to travel with his family to the beach. His other pastimes were golfing and Alabama football.

And he had been known to lead Bear and Nick to National Championships with his advice through the TV.

His beautiful unconditional love, encouragement, and affection for those closest to him will be forever missed.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, at 2 p.m. (EDT) at the graveside in Oakwood Cemetery in Lanett. The Reverend Rusty Letson will officiate.

Due to the current pandemic, attendees are required to wear masks and socially distance.

Johnson Brown-Service Funeral Home of Valley directing.

