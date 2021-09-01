Lanett falls to No. 2 in ASWA rankings

The Alabama Sports Writers Association released its newest high school football rankings on Wednesday, and Lanett has been overtaken for the top spot in class 1A.

The Panthers had jumped to No. 1 last week, but Mars Hill Bible (1-1) retook the top spot following a 26-7 victory over East Limestone. Lanett (1-1) lost to Valley 14-8 (2-0) last week.

Chambers Academy (2-0) is ranked No. 5 in the AISA rankings.

View all the rankings below:

CLASS 7A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. Thompson (22); 2-0; 264

2. Hoover; 2-0; 192

3. Auburn; 2-0; 175

4. Hewitt-Trussville; 2-0; 159

5. Central-Phenix City; 2-0; 134

6. Theodore; 2-0; 110

7. Daphne; 1-0; 86

8. James Clemens; 2-0; 62

9. Enterprise; 2-0; 42

10. Oak Mountain; 2-0; 27

Others receiving votes: Fairhope (1-1) 2, Baker (1-1) 1.

CLASS 6A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. Spanish Fort (19); 2-0; 255

2. Clay-Chalkville (1); 2-0; 197

3. Pinson Valley (2); 1-1; 179

4. Briarwood; 2-0; 160

5. Mountain Brook; 2-0; 126

6. Hartselle; 2-0; 98

7. Homewood; 2-0; 85

8. Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa; 1-1; 45

9. Opelika; 0-2; 41

10. Eufaula; 1-1; 27

Others receiving votes: Helena (2-0) 21, McAdory (2-0) 17, McGill-Toolen (0-1) 2, Hueytown (1-1) 1.

CLASS 5A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. Pike Road (19); 2-0; 253

2. Pleasant Grove (3); 1-0; 203

3. Central-Clay Co.; 2-0; 167

4. Leeds; 2-0; 146

5. Faith-Mobile; 1-1; 124

6. Alexandria; 1-0; 97

7. Russellville; 2-0; 94

8. Guntersville; 1-1; 50

9. St. Paul’s; 0-2; 42

10. UMS-Wright; 1-1; 25

Others receiving votes: Andalusia (1-1) 24, Fairview (2-0) 15, Greenville (2-0) 8, Tallassee (1-1) 5, Fairfield (1-0) 1.

CLASS 4A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. Gordo (18); 2-0; 252

2. Handley (4); 1-0; 206

3. Madison Aca.; 1-1; 154

4. West Limestone; 1-0; 130

5. Vigor; 2-0; 113

6. American Chr.; 1-1; 111

7. Williamson; 1-1; 109

8. Jackson; 2-0; 71

9 (tie). Anniston; 2-0; 35

9 (tie). Jacksonville; 1-1; 35

Others receiving votes: Bibb Co. (2-0) 20, Oneonta (2-0) 5, Etowah (0-1) 3, Mobile Chr. (0-1) 3, Montevallo (2-0) 3, Priceville (1-0) 3, St. James (1-1) 1.

CLASS 3A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. Fyffe (21); 1-0; 261

2. Piedmont (1); 1-0; 198

3. Catholic-Montgomery; 2-0; 179

4. Plainview; 1-0; 145

5. Flomaton; 1-0; 131

6. Bayside Aca.; 2-0; 99

7. Montgomery Aca.; 1-1; 63

8. Trinity; 2-0; 36

9. Slocomb; 0-1; 35

10. Saks; 2-0; 32

Others receiving votes: Dadeville (1-0) 14, Hillcrest-Evergreen (0-2) 13, Opp (1-1) 11, T.R. Miller (1-1) 9, Excel (2-0) 7, Danville (2-0) 6, Thomasville (0-1) 4, Southside-Selma (1-0) 3, Winfield (2-0) 3, Chickasaw (1-0) 2, Ohatchee (0-2) 2, Phil Campbell (1-1) 1.

CLASS 2A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. Mars Hill Bible (16); 1-1; 240

2. Lanett (3); 1-1; 186

3. Geneva Co. (1); 1-0; 164

4. Spring Garden (2); 1-0; 158

5. Elba; 2-0; 139

6. Abbeville; 0-1; 126

7. Clarke Co.; 0-1; 84

8. Westbrook Chr.; 1-0; 79

9. North Sand Mountain; 0-1; 27

10. Addison; 2-0; 26

Others receiving votes: Falkville (1-1) 7, Whitesburg Chr. (1-1) 5, B.B. Comer (1-1) 3, Thorsby (2-0) 3, Houston Co. (2-0) 2, Leroy (1-0) 2, Lamar Co. (2-0) 1, Orange Beach (2-0) 1, Sand Rock (1-0) 1.

CLASS 1A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. Brantley (18); 0-0; 248

2. Sweet Water (4); 1-0; 206

3. Pickens Co.; 1-0; 182

4. Maplesville; 2-0; 155

5 (tie). Linden; 0-1; 117

5 (tie). Millry; 1-0; 117

7. McKenzie; 1-0; 89

8. Loachapoka; 1-0; 62

9. Marion Co.; 2-0; 27

10. Decatur Heritage; 0-2; 16

Others receiving votes: Cedar Bluff (0-1) 14, Notasulga (2-0) 10, Ragland (2-0) 4, Berry (0-1) 2, Sumiton Chr. (2-0) 2, Hubbertville (1-0) 1, Keith (2-0) 1, Wadley (2-0) 1.

AISA

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. Escambia Aca. (22); 2-0; 264

2. Autauga Aca.; 2-0; 190

3. Glenwood; 1-1; 169

4. Pike Liberal Arts; 1-1; 156

5. Chambers Aca.; 2-0; 144

6. Patrician; 1-0; 104

7. Morgan Aca.; 1-0; 75

8. Bessemer Aca.; 0-1; 64

9. Tuscaloosa Aca.; 0-1; 31

10. Macon-East; 1-1; 26

Others receiving votes: Sparta (1-0) 18, Crenshaw Chr. (0-1) 3, Edgewood (2-0) 3, Jackson Aca. (2-0) 3, Valiant Cross (1-0) 3, Banks Aca. (2-0) 1.

