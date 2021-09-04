Lanett holds on to beat BB Comer on the road

The Lanett Panthers held on to defeat the BB Comer Tigers 26-21 Friday in Sylacauga.

The Panthers jumped out to a 21-6 lead on the back of D’Quez Madden. Madden opened the scoring with an 80-yard scamper to put the Panthers up 6-0.

Jarrious Goodman came in at quarterback to give the Panthers a spark in the passing game, hitting Elijah Whitfield on a 60-yard touchdown pass, putting Lanett up 20-7.

Madden found the endzone again on a 50-yard touchdown run giving the Panthers the lead going into the half 26-7.

Miscues on both sides of the ball allowed BB Comer to creep back into the game. With under 3 minutes to play, Comer found themselves with a first and goal, but it was the Panthers’ stingy defense that came up big. On a last chance fourth and goal, Taysean Darden picked the Tigers off in the end zone, sealing the win for Lanett.

Lanett (2-1) goes back on the road next week to face Fayetteville.

