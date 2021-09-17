September 17, 2021

Lanett incident reports for Sept. 16

By Staff Reports

Published 8:18 pm Thursday, September 16, 2021

Burglary 3rd and Criminal Mischief 3rd were reported in the 500 block of N 5th St

Burglary 3rd, Criminal Trespass 1st and Theft 1st were reported in the 2000 block of Co Rd 212

Unauthorized Use of Motor Vehicle was reported in the 600 block of N 14th Ave

Criminal Mischief 3rd was reported in the 200 block of S 11th St

