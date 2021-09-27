Lanett incident reports for Sept. 28
Domestic Violence 3rd Harassment was reported in the 2600 block of 28th Ave Sw
Harassment was reported in the 1400 block of S Gilmer Ave
Burglary 3rd was reported in the 300 block of S 13th Ave
Theft of Property 4th was reported in the 700 block of N 14th Ct
Criminal Trespass 2nd was reported in the 400 block of S 4th Ave
Criminal Trespass 3rd and Theft of Property 3rd were reported in the 400 block of S 8th Ave
Robbery 2nd was reported in the 4200 block of 28th St Sw
You Might Like
Valley arrest reports for Sept. 28
Jessica Amber Plunkett, 30 of Valley, charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance and Failure to Pay- Driving While Suspended... read more