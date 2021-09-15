Mr. Charles Larry Phillips, 77, of Lanett passed away Tuesday Sept. 14, 2021, at his home under Chattahoochee Hospice care after an extended illness.

He was a member of the LaFayette Heights Baptist Church in LaFayette.

He worked in the trucking industry all of his adult life and retired from West Point Stevens after 30 years of service when the company closed. He went on to get a 2 year degree at Southern Union State Community College in heating and air and graduated at the age of 65. He then worked part-time at the West Point Foundry.

Larry loved to socialize and meet people from all walks of life. If he saw someone he didn’t know, he would approach them and strike up a conversation and after only a short conversation would know pretty much their life history. He was genuinely interested in that person’s life. He loved trips to the Waffle House where he met lots of those people and was jokingly known as the Mayor of Waffle House.

Graveside services will be held Friday Sept. 17, 2021, at 2 p.m. (CT) at the LaFayette City Cemetery with the Rev. Paul Howard officiating.

Visitation will be held at graveside shortly before the service.

Larry is survived by his wife of 56 years, Avie Phillips; four children, Charles M. Phillips (Toni), Steve Phillips (Amy), Beth Miller (David), and Amanda Phillips; 10 grandchildren and six great grandchildren; his brother, Ray Mitchell Phillips (Rose); his sister Kay Ingle (George); and many nieces and nephews, aunts and cousins. Surrogate family members include Tim and Reba Sanders and Tim and Debra Parson.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Ray and Lois Phillips, and his twin brother Harry (Cougar) Phillips.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to LaFayette Heights Baptist Church. Online condolences may be sent to jeffjonesfuneralhome.com. Jeff Jones Funeral Home, LaFayette.

