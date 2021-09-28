Mr. Craig Steven (Stevie) Vines, 60, of Austell, Georgia died Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021, at Heritage Hospice, Marietta, Georgia. Graveside services will be held on Friday, Oct. 1, 2021 at Handy Cemetery, LaFayette at 2 p.m. (CDT) with Rev. Melvin Owens officiating.

After graduating from high school in New York, Steve enlisted in the U. S. Air Force where he served on the military police force. During his time in the Air Force, Steve was injured, which led to his honorable discharge and retirement from the armed services.

Steve had a passion for music and frequently deejayed at parties, entertained at home and created mixed music CDs. He also loved to fellowship with friends and family. Steve and his effusive personality will be sorely missed.

Steve was preceded in death by his father, Daniel Vines, his sister, Beverly, his maternal grandparents Rufus and Daisy Trammell (LaFayette) and paternal grandparents Eddie and Ruby Vines (Camp Hill). Steven is survived by his son: Antione Vines, Brooklyn; his mother: Annie Jo Vines, Ocala, Florida; two brothers: Norman Vines, Brooklyn, and Darryl (Margie) Vines, West Orange, New Jersey; two grandsons: Antione A. Vines and Amir Vines; three aunts: Mattie Trammell, Ocala, Florida, Phyllis Trammell, Chicago and Joeannah Vines, Roanoke, Virginia. Steve is also survived by his former wife, Chiquitta Eppinger, and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and life-long friends.

To share your online condolences, please visit our website at www.vinesfuneralhome.com Vines Funeral Home, Inc. in LaFayette is handling the arrangements.

