Mr. John Oliver Newton, a resident of Valley, died Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, at East Alabama Medical Center in Opelika. Funeral services are scheduled for 1:30 p.m. (EDT) on Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, at Friendship Baptist Church Parking Lot, 3089 Judge Brown Road, Valley with Pastor L. C. Thomas officiating. Interment will follow in Fairview Cemetery, Valley, Davis Memorial Mortuary of Valley directing.

A native of Valley, Mr. Newton was reared in the Hunts Line Community. He was a member of Friendship Baptist Church, where he served faithfully as an usher. He was a 1969 graduate of Rehobeth High School in Fairfax (now Valley) and retired from West Point Pepperell. Mr. Newton enjoyed spending time with family and close friends and was always up for the challenge of a good game of dominoes.

His survivors include: three brothers, Ervin Newton, Jr., James (Linda) Newton and Charles (Shelia) Newton, all of Valley; two sisters, Betty Winston, Lanett and Helen (James) Gray, Montgomery; several nieces and nephews who loved him dearly; great nieces and nephews, whom he adored; a special and caring friend, Lawanda Middleton, Valley; a cousin whom he loved as a sister, Henrietta Williams of Minneapolis, Minnesota and her daughter, Nicole Williams, Jacksonville; numerous close cousins, other relatives and friends. Online condolences can be expressed at www.davismemorialmortuary.com.

