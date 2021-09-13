Mr. Paul (PJ) Ronald Jones

Mr. Paul (PJ) Roland Jones, 72, of Lanett, died Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021 at his residence. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021 at Vines Funeral Home Chapel, LaFayette at 1 p.m. (CST) with the Rev. Ed Vines officiating. Viewing the remains and visitation with the family will be from 12 p.m (CST) until the funeral hour. Interment will be in Marseilles Cemetery, West Point.

Mr. Jones received an honorable discharge from the United States Navy and was preceded in death by his wife, Particia Traylor Jones.

Mr. Jones is survived by his son, Darren (Jessie) Jones, Houston TX; two daughters, Tomeka Askew and Chiquita Williams, both of Fremont, CA; one brother: Henry (Doris) Jones, Jr., Jacksonville, NC; two sisters: Cora (Irving) Simon, Cypress, TX and Bertha Jones, Baton Rouge, LA; five sisters-in-law: Frances Traylor, Las Vegas, NV, Barbara Traylor, Valley, Brenda (Walter) Reid, Stone Mountain, GA, Barbara Jiles Traylor, Lanett; and Marion (Howard) Graham, Jacksonville, NC; two brothers-in-law: Beauford (Mavis) Traylor, Lanett and

Robert Marshall, Jacksonville, NC; six grandchildren and one great-grandson and a host of nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.

To share your online condolences, please visit our website at www.vinesfuneralhome.com.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

