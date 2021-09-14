Mr. Richard Wilson Smith, age 70 of Buchanan, passed away Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021. He was born in West Point, GA, on June 12, 1951, to the late Sally Pike Smith and the late Herbert Hoover Smith. In addition to his parents, Richard is preceded in death by his sister, Robin Smith, and a brother, David Smith.

After attending college, Richard enlisted in the US Army. He was honorably discharged in 1973 and was awarded the National Defense Service Medal. In 1990, Richard enlisted with the Army National Guard and was ordered to duty in support of Operation Desert Shield/Storm. He was awarded an Army Service Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Southwest Asia Service Medal with Bronze Star. and a Purple Heart Ribbon.. He retired from a career as a Communications Expert. Richard loved his family, friends, and especially his grandchildren. He was an avid fisherman and motorcycle enthusiast. In earlier years, he loved motor cross racing and car racing.

He leaves to cherish his memory and unique vocabulary, his wife of 27 years, Denise Byess Smith, of Buchanan; daughter and son-in-law, Dana and Matt Lopp of Buchanan; sons, Dusty Smith of Opelika, AL; and Danny Johns of Buchanan; brothers Mike and Tammy Smith of Lanett, AL, and Tim and Dawn Smith of Woodstock, GA. Also surviving are his eight precious grandchildren, Jackson Johns, Destiny Miller, Nevaeh Miller, Peyton Smith, Kira Lopp, Nolan Smith, Freya Lopp, and Charli Johns; and a number of nieces and nephews.

Funeral services for Richard Smith will be conducted on Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021, at 6 p.m. from Hutcheson’s Memorial Chapel with Rev. Alton Stamey and friends speaking. The Haralson County Veterans Association will be rendering military honors. His family will receive friends from 5 p.m. until the funeral hour. In accordance with his wishes, Richard will be cremated following the service.

Hutcheson’s Memorial Chapel and Crematory of Buchanan is honored to serve the Smith family.

