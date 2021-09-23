Mrs. Bernice C. Hill Watts, 82 of Roanoke, Alabama passed away on Monday, Sept. 20, 2021.

Public visitation will be held on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m. CDT at Silmon-Seroyer Funeral Home Chapel in LaFayette.

Graveside services will be held on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, 2 p.m. CDT at Sky View Memorial Gardens in Roanoke, Alabama, Rev. Douglas Jones, Sr. officiating.

Mrs. Watts is survived by her husband, William Watts, Sr. of Roanoke; one daughter, Cassandra Tyner Ballard of Roanoke; six sons: Ronnie Bailey of Birmingham, William Watts, Jr. of Wadley, Alabama, Daniel Watts of Wadley, Robert Watts (Annette) of Lafayette, Gregory Watts (Kristie) of Roanoke and Kevin Watts of Roanoke; her sister, Ruby L. Paige of Atlanta; grandchildren: Ametria McGuire, Crystal McGuire, Precious McGuire, Marcus McGuire, Marcus Foster, Jasmine Ballard, Christopher Ballard, Wyshaunda Whitlow, Ashley Watts, Kayla Whitlow, Spanky Watts, Maria Watts, Jasmine Watts, Jaylyn Watts, Teanna Watts, Rhianna Bailey, Ancarnetta Busby, Kevin Busby, Cyneldra Gilbert, Kadarrion Busby, Nyla Hardy; 26 great-grandchildren; two great great-grandchildren; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and many other loving friends.

To sign the online guest book and express condolences, please visit www.silmonseroyerfh.com.

Silmon-Seroyer Funeral Home in Lafayette is handling the arrangement.

