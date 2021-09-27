Mrs. Betty Close, age 91, of Valley passed away on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, at her residence. She was born on Sept. 8, 1930, in Greenville, South Carolina.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Calvin C. Close; son, Brian Close; siblings, Jackie Bolin, Doris Bates, and Joe Cantrell.

Betty was an avid gardener who loved to grow her own vegetables and can them. She was also an extremely talented seamstress who made clothes as well as home furnishings.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021, at 2 p.m. (EDT) at the graveside in Johnson Memorial Gardens in Valley. Pastor Gerald Carnes will officiate.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to Shawmut United Methodist Church, 2301 31st Street, Valley, Alabama 36854 in her memory.

Please visit Betty’s Memorial Tribute page at www.johnsonbrownservicefh.com to leave a condolence for her family, to share a memory of Betty, or to light a remembrance candle in her memory.

Johnson Brown-Service Funeral Home of Valley directing.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

