Mrs. Evangeline Cole Sanders, 85 of Villa Rica, Georgia, formerly of Five Points, Alabama passed away on Monday, Sept. 20, 2021.

Public visitation will be held on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m. CDT at Silmon-Seroyer Funeral Home Chapel.

Graveside services will be held on Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, 2 p.m. CST at Sky View Memorial Gardens in Five Points, Alabama, Pastor Cecelia Brome officiating.

Mrs. Sanders is survived by her son, Orlando Ray Sanders; her daughter, Maria Elizabeth Sanders; four grandchildren: Darryus Milledge, Ashley Sanders, Aaron Drake and Robert Wright; one brother, Anthony (Marlease) Cole; one brother-in-law, Raymond (Madeline) Sanders; four nieces, Deborah (Tyrone) Atwell, Chynelle (Michael) Crawford, Danielle Sanders, and Stacee Cole; two nephews, Martin Anthony Cole and Vincent Cole; a dear, dear friend and relative, Gale (Larry) McFarland; and a host of other relatives and precious friends.

To sign the online guest book and express condolences, please visit www.silmonseroyerfh.com.

Silmon-Seroyer Funeral Home in Lafayette is handling the arrangements.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

