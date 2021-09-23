Mrs. Jane McGinty Alford, 88, of Durham passed away Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, at Duke University Hospital. Born in River View, Alabama, Mrs. Alford was the daughter of the late Rev. Basil Beasley McGinty and Mary Hand McGinty. Mrs. Alford was also preceded in death by her husband, Richard Louis Alford, Sr., her brother Elmo Leon McGinty, and sister Sue McGinty Newberry.

Mrs. Alford was an active church member, teaching Sunday School, singing and playing piano and supporting world missions. She was an avid reader and a student of Middle Eastern politics and international human rights. She loved her three beagles and many tropical birds. She traveled to the U.K., Italy, Switzerland and China, among other nations. She is survived by son, Richard Louis Alford, Jr.; daughter-in-law, Kristen Elaine Alford; and daughter, Charlotte Jane Alford.

A memorial service will be conducted by Pastor Chris Garrett at The Church of the Good Shepherd (3741 Garrett Rd.; Durham, NC 27707), at 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 28.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be to Trinity Presbyterian Church (3101 Fontaine Avenue Ext., Charlottesville, VA 22903) or the USS Liberty Veterans Appreciation (non-profit; PO Box 680275, Marietta, GA 30068).

The family is being assisted by Clements Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc. in Durham. Online condolences may be sent to www.clementsfuneralservice.com.

