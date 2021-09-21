Mrs. Mildred Taylor Prince, 95, from Valley passed away on Sept. 19, 2021.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Bobby Prince, and her youngest daughter, Helen Cardwell.

She is survived by four children, Bobbie Jean Bishop, Wesley Prince (Karen), Tricia Fralic (Ronnie), and Doris Jackson; her loyal caretaker, Terri Johnson; 10 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.

Mrs. Prince was a retired employee of Ampex, where she gave many years of devoted service. Her hobbies included sewing, ceramics, and crochet. She was a self-taught and highly talented seamstress who blessed a lot of people with her work. She was also a member of Pine Grove Church where she helped in the construction of the church building.

There will be a graveside service at Shady Grove Cemetery in Opelika on Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021, at 2 p.m. (EDT) for immediate family only. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the American Cancer Society, https://donate3.cancer.org in honor of Helen Cardwell.

Please visit our website at www.johnsonbrownservicefh.com to leave a condolence for Mrs. Prince’s family, to share a memory, or to light a remembrance candle in her memory.

Johnson Brown-Service Funeral Home of Valley directing.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

