Pumpkin patch set to open

Jack O Lantern Lane Pumpkin Patch at 18151 Veterans Memorial Parkway in LaFayette will be open from Sept. 25 to Oct. 30. A tradition since 2004, it will feature a wide range of activities for families.

No reservations are needed for Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. CST and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. CST. Schools, daycare centers, and other groups can make reservations for Tuesday through Friday.

In addition to wagon rides and picking a pumpkin, Jack O Lantern Lane offers Thomas the Train rides for an extra fee, an inflatable park, gem mining, a petting zoo, field trips with group discounts, a country store, and outdoor and indoor seating. Handicap wagons are available.

Kids will also be able to go into and down Silas the Silo Slide, a converted silo with stairs inside, according to Jack O Lantern Lane co-owner Heather “Jersey” Quiros. Quiros and her husband, co-owner Jeremy Weldon, will be running this year’s pumpkin patch with previous owners Tammy and Glenn Morgan.

It costs $10 to go on a wagon ride and pick a pumpkin. A visitor who doesn’t want to participate in any activities doesn’t have to pay anything. Parking is free. Only cash and checks will be accepted.

“If you just want to take a wagon ride up, say if you’re a grandparent and you just want to watch your grandchildren pick a pumpkin and do the petting zoo and all that, the wagon ride is $5,” Quiros said. “And then there’s multiple activities out here that kids can participate in. We do have an inflatable park. You buy a wrist band, and you can jump on the inflatables all day, for five minutes, whatever. And then that one is $5.”

Two package deals are available. One costs $15.

“It is like a $16 value,” Quiros said. “You get a hayride and a pumpkin. You get unlimited inflatables and one train ride.”

The other package is $20, which Quiros said is a $21 value. It includes a hayride, a pumpkin, unlimited inflatables, gem mining, and a train ride.

Quiros said Ballard Party Rentals will be providing a mechanical bull and a jousting game. The mechanical bull will cost $5 to ride, and the jousting game will cost $2.

Something interesting visitors will get to enjoy is a corn-grinding demonstration.

On weekends, the concession stand will sell hot dogs, hamburgers, barbecue sandwiches, chicken fingers, curly fries, pizza and homemade ice cream. Visitors are also welcome to bring their own food and drinks. For weekday field trips, sack lunches will be available.

Jack O Lantern Lane will also host a trunk or treat on Saturday, Oct. 30 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. CST. Admission will be free. Vehicles will arrive and set up from 3:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. CST. All participating vehicles must supply their own treats to hand out.

