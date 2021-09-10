Synella Andrews Barber was born April 23, 1938, to the late Mr. John Starr and Lillie (Davidson) Andrews of West Point. At the age of 83, Synella passed away at her home in Barberville (West Point). She was preceded in death by her husband Rev. Charlie Barber, Sr, one sister (Betty G. Smith), four brothers (Curtis Andrews, Phillip Andrews, Sam Andrews, and Johnny B. Andrews), and one stepson (Charlie Barber, Jr.).

Synella grew up in the Whitesville Community and attended Johnson Elementary School.

On July 29, 1954, she married Rev. Charlie Barber, Sr., and God blessed them with four children.

She was a homemaker and was later employed at Vend-All and Five Star Food Services where she was known as an “outstanding chef/cook” by many. She was gifted in baking, and many knew her as the “Cake Lady.” She blessed many with her cooking as she fed many in the community who were homebound. At the age of seventy (70), she retired from working.

Synella loved God and working in the church.

For many years, she served over the youth choir.

She was dedicated to picking children up in the community every Sunday taking them to Sunday school. She also sang in the choir, was a primary Sunday school class teacher, and worked in the kitchen. On many Sunday afternoons following church, she would host pastors, church, and family members for a wonderful Sunday dinner.

Mrs. Barber leaves to cherish her love and memories her four children: Sybrenna (Rev. Lonnie L.) Thornton, Sr., Myron D. Barber, Sandra L. Adams, and Carl (Tamera) Barber; daughter-in-law, Barbara Barber; thirteen grandchildren: Racquel (Taurus) Carter, Marcus Barber, Brian (Shae) Winston, Marquis J. Adams, Carla M. Thornton, Ashley N. Adams, Jelesa Barber, Myles Barber, Amy L. Thornton, Lonnie L. Thornton Jr., David L. Thornton, Jacolby Thornton, and Takia McCormick; twelve great-grandchildren: Markuis, Tedra, Rafael, Jordan, Jada, Giselle, Kimera, Maleah, Braxten, Bryson, Katelyn, and Leila; and one great great-grandchild, Mylah L.; two brothers; Fred (Selena) Andrews (Marietta, GA) and Willie Joe (Teresa) Andrews (LaGrange); one sister-in-law: Lillian Barber (Douglasville, GA); one brother-in-law: Emerson Smith (LaGrange); one aunt: Betty Davidson (Detroit, MI); caregiver Dorothy Stinson, (LaGrange); and, a host of other family and friends.

Graveside Services for Mrs. Barber will be held at 2 p.m. ET, Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, at Fort Mitchell National Cemetery, Ft. Mitchell, AL with the Rev. Lonnie Thornton, Sr., Eulogist, Pastor Sequita Freeman, Bro. Carl Barber and Rev. Willie J. Barber, III assisting.

Public viewing will be on Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021, from 2 p.m. until 6 p.m. at the M. W. Lee Mortuary.

To express online condolences to the family, visit www.mwleemortuary.com

Final Arrangements entrusted to M. W. Lee Mortuary.

