TCSO operation finds 10 locations selling alcohol to minors

On Thursday, investigators with the Troup County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division conducted an operation targeting the sale of alcohol to minors from local businesses. Investigators checked 19 locations in Troup County and 10 locations did sale alcohol to a person under the age of 21. The clerks making the transaction at the stores were issued a citation for the charge of sale of alcohol to a minor.

The locations in which the clerks were issued citations are the following:

Hamilton Food Mart – Hamilton Rd.

Super G – Hamilton Rd.

Shell store – Rosemont

Marathon store – Rosemont

Shell store – Upper Big Springs Rd

Valero – Bartley Rd.

Marathon – Roanoke Rd.

West Point Trading Post – West Point Rd.

Ribitz – West Point Rd

West Point Grocery and Lottery – West Point Rd.

