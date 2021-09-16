Unite Valley event to be held

VALLEY — Last fall, the Revenant Worship Center in River View hosted a Unite Valley event on the old Langdale tennis courts. It was planned as a fun public event for everyone, and they are planning to do it again this year.

Pastor Amy Messer of the Revenant Worship Center talked about this year’s Unite Valley Day at the Monday meeting of the city council.

This year’s program will be taking place from 1 to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 16.

“We are planning for it to be a community-wide event of coming together and fellowship,” she said. “A number of local churches are partnering on this. Everything will be free. The only thing that will cost you will be a t-shirt, if you want to buy one.”

The free stuff will include food, snow cones, door prizes, face printing and inflatables for the kids. There will also be communion and worship.

“We want everyone to come out and enjoy the day,” Messer said. “It’s going to be at the same location where we have the Christmas Merry Go Round every year.”

