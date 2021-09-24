Valley arrest reports for Sept. 25
David Todd Keese, 38 of Valley, charged with Failure to Appear- Failure to Register Vehicle and Failure to Appear- Obstructing Governmental Operations
Justin Ray Waldrop, 30 of Opelika, charged with Domestic Violence 2nd
Jade Dakota Motley, 19 of Opelika, charged with Failure to Appear- No Child Restraint
Manderia Charterris Jones, 26 of Smiths Station, charged with Possession of Marijuana 2nd
