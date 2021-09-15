September 16, 2021

  • 70°

Valley incident reports for Sept. 14

By Staff Reports

Published 7:32 pm Tuesday, September 14, 2021

Report of a Braking and Entering into a Motor Vehicle in the 2300 block of 12th Avenue

Report of a Disorderly Conduct, Obstruction, and Minor Possession of a Tobacco Product in the 100 block of Sportsplex Drive

Report of a Theft of Property 3rd (Catalytic Converter) in the 3300 block of 20th Avenue

Report of a Harassment in the 100 block of Denna Drive

Report of a Harassing Communications in the 2100 block of 65th Street

Report of a Harassing Communications in the 100 block of Crest Club Circle

Print Article

  • Latest Local News

  • Calendar of Events

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports