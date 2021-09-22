Valley incident reports for Sept. 23
Report of a Domestic Violence 2nd (Assault 2nd) in the 2100 block of County Road 388
Report of a Domestic Violence 3rd (Harassment) in the 1800 block of 52nd Street
Report of a Vehicle Fire in the 3500 block of 20th Avenue
Report of a Breaking and Entering of a Motor Vehicle and a Theft of Property 3rd (Debit/Credit card) in the 500 block of Fob James Drive
Report of a Criminal Mischief 3rd in the 4500 block of 20th Avenue
You Might Like
Chambers County Sheriff’s Department arrest report for Sept. 22
Latasha Yvonne Boyd. 41, of Valley, AL was arrested for Failure to Appear – Driving while Suspended Robert Alexander Leatherwood,... read more