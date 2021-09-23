September 24, 2021

  • 75°

Valley incident reports for Sept. 24

By Staff Reports

Published 6:26 pm Thursday, September 23, 2021

Report of a Theft of Property 3rd (black Utility trailer) in the 200 block of Williams Street

Report of a Minor in Possession of Tobacco Products in the 500 block of US Highway 29

Report of a Theft of Property 3rd (Tools) in the 2200 block of Columbus Road

Print Article