Walter M. Graben, Sr. passed away at his home on Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, at the age of 78. He was born on May 20, 1943, in Valley to Clayton Merritt Graben and Sarah Mauhee Graben Beall.

He is survived by his wife of 33 years, Glenda Graben; son, Walter (Phoebe) M. Graben, Jr, of Valley; daughter, Kathy (Todd) Woodham of Lanett; son, Glenn (Angela) Walton, of Prattville; grandchildren, Justin Graben, Austin Graben, Faith Graben all of Valley; Russell Woodham, Virginia Beach, VA; Mitchell (Kayley) Woodham, Rome, GA; Merredtih Woodham, Lanett; Jamie (Dustin) Dabbs, of Pisgah, AL; Christina (Damon) McKenzie of Prattville, AL; Sydney (T. J.) Kionka, Marbury, AL; seven great grandchildren, Raegan, Tyler, Crimson, Trevyn, Sawyer, Liam, and Jace; brothers, Bruce (Pat) Graben of LaGrange, Tony (JoAnn) Graben of Ashland, AL, George (Catherine) Graben of Texas, and Buddy (Cindy) Graben of Oklahoma; sisters, Sarah Frances Everette of Douglasville, GA and Helen (Eric) Russell of Empire, AL; aunt, Nell Graben of Valley; brother-in-law, Bruce Perdue, of North East, PA; numerous nieces and nephews and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents, uncle, Jerry Graben of Valley, and sister, Jane Perdue of North East, PA, stepsisters, Joycie Ann Brown of Hogansville, GA, Julia Morrow of LaGrange, and stepbrother, Frank “Buster” Beall of Hogansville, GA.

During his working years, he was employed with a stock exchange in Atlanta and then moved back to Valley in 1971, where he worked for West Point Pepperell for 17 years before he moved to Opelika and worked with Leshner Mills for nine years where he retired as Plant Manager. He was an avid golfer and Alabama football fan. He loved traveling and being Papa to his grandchildren. He loved his family and friends and will be missed.

After his retirement from the textile industry, he owned and operated Walter’s Auto Sales in West Point and Opelika and Kwik Sav Convenience store before retiring in 2008. He was president of the Chamber of Commerce of Opelika in 1993 and worked diligently for the United Way of Lee County, being awarded the Volunteer of the Year and Outstanding Volunteer of the Year in 1993.

He graduated from Valley High School in 1961 and attended Emory University, Southern Union State Community College and Auburn University.

He was an active member of the First Baptist Church of Opelika and the Dudley Sunday School Class.

Flowers will be accepted or donations may be made in his memory to First Baptist Church of Opelika Building Fund or to the Alabama School for the Blind, Talladega, AL.

A funeral service will be held 2 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, at Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home, burial will follow at Garden Hills Cemetery. Visitation will be Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021, at Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m.

Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home and Crematory directing. www.jeffcoattrant.com

