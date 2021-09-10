Mrs. Willene B. Anderson, 83 of Camp Hill, AL passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021.

Public visitation will be held on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021 from 2 p.m. until 5 p.m. CST at Silmon-Seroyer Funeral Home Chapel in LaFayette.

Graveside services will be held on Monday, Sept. 13, 2021 at 11 a.m. CST at New Canaan Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery in Camp Hill, AL, Pastor Justin Freeman officiating.

Mrs. Anderson is survived by her son, Myron (Lisa) Smith, her daughter, Joyce (Rev. Terrence) Hughley, one brother, Ralph (Minnie) Black, eight grandchildren: Lashonda (David) Routt, Stephanie (Frank) Satterwhite, Jermel Gaither, Darryl (Teana) Rucker, Paige Peterson, Tecoya Brown, LaKitia (Erskine) Greenwood and Breshonda Hughley, twenty great-grandchildren, a special goddaughter, Finis Robinson, and a host of other relatives and friends.

Silmon-Seroyer Funeral Home in Lafayette is handling the arrangements.

