Chambers County Sheriff’s Department arrest reports for Oct. 19

Catherine Denise Clifton 41, of Valley, Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance, Use/Possess Drug Paraphernalia

Christopher A Frazier 32, of Valley, Use/Possess Drug Paraphernalia

Kenneth Lejeron Dozier 42, of Roanoke, Negotiating Worthless Negotiable Instruments

Trapper William Irvin 38, of Valley, Harassing Communications

Patrick O’neal Avery 37, of Lafayette, Domestic Violence in the Third Degree

Darrell Antonio Harrison 43, of West Point, Failure to Pay – No Drivers License

Billy Joe Rosston 60, of Five Points, Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance, Theft of Property in the First Degree

Ronald Sanford Rutland 52, of Five Points, Failure to Pay – Unlawful Possession of Marijuana in the Second Degree

David Isaac Fields 67, of Five Points, Failure to Appear – Operating a Vehicle without Insurance

