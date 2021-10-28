Apostle Debra David, 67, of Dadeville, Alabama, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021.

Graveside services will be held on Friday, Oct. 29, 2021, at noon CDT at Dadeville City Cemetery in Dadeville, Alabama.

Apostle David is survived by her loving husband of 45 years, Bobby David; five sisters, Teresa Meadows of Fayetteville, North Carolina, Cynthia McClellon of Childersburg, Alabama, Patrese Meadows of Pensacola, Florida, Kristie Spivey of Alexander City, Alabama, and Rebecca Goggans of Alexander City, Alabama; three brothers, Alfred (Hazel) Meadows of Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Cedric (Janice) Meadows of Alexander City, Alabama, and LeAndo (Kawana) Mitchell of Alexander City, Alabama; a best friend, Debra Patterson; and a host of nieces and nephews.

To sign the online guest book and express condolences, please visit www.silmonseroyerfh.com.

Silmon-Seroyer Funeral Home in LaFayette is handling the arrangements.

