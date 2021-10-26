Betty Camp Holley, 91, made her way to Heaven on Oct. 23, 2021, surrounded by her family in Atlanta.

Betty was born in Malone, Alabama and attended Five Points High School and business school in Birmingham. She worked at Batson Cook, GA-Al Supply, Co and with Harold, where they ran Distribution and Engineering until their retirement.

They left their home in Fredonia, Alabama in 2014, and moved to Mobile to be near their son, Bob. They moved to Atlanta in 2018 with their daughter, Peggy Potocki.

Betty was the ultimate homemaker, excelling in cooking, sewing and supporting her family. Everyone wanted to be at her home to enjoy her food and warm hospitality. She was a true southern lady.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Nevada and Hoyt Camp, her siblings James Camp, Louise Sanders and Rethia Spence, son-in-law, Phillip Moon, and brother-in-law, Gurson Brown.

Betty is survived by her husband, Harold Holley; children, Bob Holley (Janet Dyess), Jane Moon, Pat Radoszewski (Ben) and Peggy Potocki (Doug); and sister, Dot Brown; her grandchildren whom she adored, Clint (Brandie)Holley, Kyle Holley, Catherine Radtke (Matt), Jason Moon, Josh Moon (Amanda), Nathan Radoszewski, and Amanda Hampl (Alex) and her eight great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021, at 3 p.m. EDT at the Fredonia United Methodist Church. The Reverend David Bradshaw officiating. Her family will be receiving friends at the church on Thursday from 2 p.m. EDT until the service hour. Interment will follow in the adjoining church cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Mrs. Holley’s memory to the Fredonia United Methodist Cemetery Fund. Mail to: Crystal Lashley, 6364 County Rd 222, Five Points, Alabama 36855.

Please visit her memorial tribute page at www.johnsonbrownservicefh.com to leave a kind word for her family, share a memory of Mrs. Holley, or to light a remembrance candle in her memory.

Johnson Brown-Service Funeral Home of Valley is directing.

