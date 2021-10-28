CARES Youth Center takes part in stage play

WEST POINT — The CARES Youth Center recently hosted an outstanding performance of positive stage play. Written and directed by Sharon “Ladee Storem” Acres, the play was titled “We’re Not Afraid to 2 Stop, Look and Listen.”

“I wrote the play about the pandemic,” Acres said. “It makes the point of how important it is to wear masks and stop bullying when we are all experiencing something like Covid-19 and the Delta variant.”

Acres has been doing stop bullying stage plays at the CARES Youth Center for the past 10 years. “I am looking forward to producing many more on this subject,” she said.

For booking stage plays, contact Acres at (678) 675-5916.

