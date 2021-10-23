CCSD to participate in Red Ribbon Week

SPECIAL TO THE TIMES

LAFAYETTE – The Chambers County School District will participate in the national observance of Red Ribbon Week Oct. 24 through 30, according to a CCSD press release. During this time, it will also encourage community awareness and support for efforts to combat bullying among school-age children.

“Educational materials suitable for every grade level have been distributed to our students to help them understand what bullying means and what steps they can take to prevent it,” said Dr. Shelia Jones, director of elementary education. “We’ve also encouraged them to create posters, flyers, brochures or videos about bullying prevention to display in school and through social media.”

October has been designated as National Bullying Prevention Month, which culminates with Red Ribbon Week, the oldest and largest drug prevention program in the nation. This year’s Red Ribbon Campaign theme is “Drug Free Looks Like Me.” It is a reminder to students about the importance of making healthy choices and encouraging their peers to do so as well.

The Red Ribbon Campaign was created in response to the 1985 murder of DEA Agent Enrique Camarena, who was tortured and killed in Mexico. In honor of Camarena’s memory and his battle against illegal drugs, his friends and neighbors began to wear red badges of satin.

In 1988, the National Family Partnership sponsored the first national Red Ribbon celebration. Today, the campaign serves as a catalyst to mobilize communities to educate youth and encourage participation in drug prevention activities.

