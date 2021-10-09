Chambers County schools prepare for National School Lunch Week

LAFAYETTE – All eleven schools in the Chambers County School District are preparing to participate in the annual observance of National School Lunch Week from Oct. 11 – Oct. 15, according to a news release from Chambers County School District. This week was created by President John F. Kennedy in 1962 to promote the importance of a healthy school lunch in a child’s life and the impact it has inside and outside of the classroom.

On the local level, lunchrooms will be decorated, and special menus will be prepared for students. Approximately 96% of the total student population in Chambers County benefits from school lunches each day.

“Our lunchroom workers are true heroes,” said Donna Pike, interim Child Nutrition Program director for Chambers County schools. “Even through challenges posed by the coronavirus pandemic, they have always gone above and beyond to provide our children with wholesome and nutritious meals.”

The 2021 NSLW theme, “WILD About School Lunch,” invites creative and fun new menu items while appealing to the universal popularity of animals and nature to create interest in students at all grade levels. Therefore, animal crackers will be one of the featured treats locally.

The National School Lunch Program serves nearly 30 million children across the United States every school day.

