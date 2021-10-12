Chambers County Sheriff’s Department arrest reports for Oct. 13
Ashley Nicole Morris 27, of Cusseta, Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance
Desmond Demonte Merritts 28, of West Point GA, Failure to Appear- Disorderly Conduct
James Russell Morgan 27, of Cusseta, Grand Jury Indictment- Possession of a Controlled Substance
James Paul Richardson 40, of Lanett, Failure to Appear- Child Support
Lindsay Morgan Webb 36, of Franklin GA, Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance
Marcus Eugene Maddox 46, of Camp Hill, Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol
Heidi Michelle Greeson 42, of Prattville, Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance, Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
Marco James Evans 43, of West Point GA, Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol, Fail to Signal
Emmanuel Jones 58, of LaFayette, Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol
Roxie Ann Ray 58, of LaFayette, Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol
Maurice Orlando Brooks 38, of LaFayette, Failure to Pay- Drive while Suspended
Zari Sarabi Askew 23, of LaGrange GA, Failure to Appear- Obstructing Justice Giving False Identity
