Chambers County Sheriff’s Department arrest reports for Oct. 16

Felicia Renee Jackson 49, of Lanett, AL was arrested for Failure to Appear – Unlawful Possession of Marijuana 1st Degree, Failure to Pay – Unlawful Possession of Marijuana 1st Degree, and Failure to Pay – Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance by Fraud

Christopher Cody Parmer, 26, of Valley, AL was arrested for DUI

Erica Nicole Reese, 35, of Opelika, AL was arrested for Failure to Appear – Driving while Suspended

Marco Marquarius Holloway, 34, of Lanett, AL was arrested for Failure to Appear – Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance, Failure to Appear – Unlawful Possession of Marijuana 1st Degree, Failure to Appear – Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Failure to Appear – Certain Person Forbidden to Possess a Pistol, and Failure to Pay – Child Support

Donald Wayne Story, 55, of Lanett, AL was arrested for Failure to Pay – Child Support

Walter Henry Newman IV, 42, of Auburn, AL was arrested for Failure to Pay Robbery 2nd Degree and Failure to Pay – Theft of Property 4th Degree

