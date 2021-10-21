Chambers County Sheriff’s Department arrest reports for Oct. 22
Rodriguez Dmontez Knight 34, of Atlanta GA, Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance, two counts, Unlawful Possession with Intent to Distribute, Unlawful Drug Paraphernalia
Debbie D. Saylor 53, of Opelika, Failure to Pay- Leaving the Scene of Accident
Lanett arrest report for Oct. 22
Keith Lawrence Hodge, age 36 of Valley, Al was charged with Failure to Pay