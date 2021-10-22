Chambers County Sheriff’s Department arrest reports for Oct. 23
Lemarco Quentez Burkett 25, of Montgomery, Discharging Firearm into Occupied Building
Robert Earl Osborne 38, of LaFayette, Domestic Violence 3rd degree
Darian Deshawn Woody 30, of Valley, Failure of Pay- Possession Marijuana 2nd degree, Failure to Pay- Attempt to Elude
You Might Like
Lanett incident reports for Oct. 23
Identity Theft reported in the 1700 Blk VMP. Burglary 3rd, Theft 4th reported in the 1000 Blk S Jennings Ave.... read more