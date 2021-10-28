October 29, 2021

Chambers County Sheriff’s Department arrest reports for Oct. 29

By Staff Reports

Published 5:07 pm Thursday, October 28, 2021

Ralph Richard Williams 60, of Opelika, Failure to Appear- Driving while Revoked

Natasha Eulonda Grady 37, of LaFayette, Failure to Appear- Criminal Trespass 3rd, Harassing Communications

Gabriel Lamar Gilliam 24, of Lanett, Attempted Murder, Burglary 1st degree, Robbery 1st degree, two counts

