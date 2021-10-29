Chambers County Sheriff’s Department arrest reports for Oct. 30

Demario Dequan Finley 21, of LaGrange GA, Failure to Appear- Hunting Public Road, Failure to Appear- Hunt After Dark

Kyle Edward Smith 24, of Waverly, Failure to Appear- Ignition Interlock, Failure to Appear- Fail Stop Sign, Failure to Appear- Drive while Cancelled, Failure to Appear- Operate Vehicle without Insurance

Christopher Ashton Sieve 27, of Unknown, Sex Offender Registration Notification Act

Ronnie Carl Brooks 62, of Valley, Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol, Reckless Driving

Demarcus D. Hutchinson 46, of LaGrange GA, Failure to Appear- Speeding

Shawn Corrnell Bellamy 30, of Columbus GA, Failure to Appear- Unlawful Possession of Marijuana 2nd

Robert Michael Sheppard 20, of Cusseta, Attempting to Elude Law Enforcement, Reckless Driving

