Chambers County Sheriff’s Department arrest reports for Oct. 8

George Tyre Abney, 67, of Lafayette, AL was arrested for Grand Jury Indictment – Rape 1st Degree, Grand Jury Indictment – Sexual Abuse of a Child Less than 12, and Grand Jury Indictment – Sexual Torture

Alicia Dawn Arrington, 38, of Lanett, AL was arrested for Failure to Pay – Unlawful Possession of Marijuana (4 counts) and Failure to Pay – Use/Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Jacalvious Marquez Ricks, 34, of Valley, AL was arrested for Failure to Pay – Child Support

Kristy Sue McCarley, 40, of Lafayette, AL was arrested for Criminal Mischief 2nd Degree and Menacing

William Gage O’neal, 19, of Valley, AL was arrested for Failure to Appear – Driving while Suspended (2 counts), Failure to Appear – Operating Vehicle without Insurance, and Failure to Appear – Expired Tag

