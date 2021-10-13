Chambers County students learn about fire safety

SPECIAL TO THE TIMES

Last week, schools across the Chambers County School District participated in National Fire Prevention Week which ran from October 3 – 9. The goal from the activity is to raise fire safety awareness with students and help them ensure safety at home. The National Fire Protection Association named the second week of October as Fire Prevention Week in 1922 to commemorate the Great Chicago Fire of 1871. U.S. President Calvin Coolidge signed the first Presidential proclamation for the week in October of 1925.

Superintendent Casey Chambley was very pleased to see that several schools across Chambers County worked with their local fire departments to coordinate fire prevention education for their students.

Students at Eastside Elementary School in LaFayette hosted the LaFayette Fire Department for a special outdoor program to raise safety awareness. Eastside Elementary School Principal Allyson Matthews coordinated the LFD visit with Chief Doody and his staff for Friday, Oct. 8. One special visitor to Eastside was Sparky the fire house dog who visited and posed for pictures with students. Also, students at Huguley School hosted their own Fire Prevention program with special guest visitors from the Huguley Fire Department. The Huguley fire chief and his staff visited Huguley Elementary for their special day on Friday, Oct. 8th.

